30 HardwareBox REVENUE: $2.58 million GROWTH: 45% FOUNDER: Andrew Gurney, 37 HEAD OFFICE: North Melbourne, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2015 EMPLOYEES: 2 INDUSTRY: Retail https://www.hardwarebox.com.au/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Andrew Gurney was renovating his home when he came to the realisation that most of the finishings and hardware available on the market were overly plain or generic.

So he set out to bring edgier finishes not readily available in Australia but proving successful in Europe.

Growth

Starting out targeting customers renovating their own homes, HardwareBox then moved to selling direct to architects, interior designers and builders, capturing the market for new homes and renovations.

Having placed 14th in the previous Smart50, it’s another strong showing for HardwareBox, which supercharged its wholesale segment by offering free samples and 24-hour product dispatches.

That led to a growth in revenue of $2 million to $2.58 million in 12 short months.

Where to next?

The biggest challenge for HardwareBox is making sure it follows the right opportunities. As Gurney puts it, there are infinite directions small businesses can pivot to.

For now, HomeBox is expanding its UK business and working on getting its fittings brand Mucheln greater recognition.

Last year, Gurney’s exit plan involved leaving the business at $5 million, but now that he’s halfway there he’s rethinking things, especially given the potential to grow overseas.