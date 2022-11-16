06 Henderson Healthcare REVENUE: $40.09 million GROWTH: 172% FOUNDER: Melissa Henderson, 40 HEAD OFFICE: East Victoria Park, WA YEAR FOUNDED: 2017 EMPLOYEES: 22 INDUSTRY: Professional services https://www.hendersonhealthcare.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Melissa Henderson had been working with the same recruitment company for 10 years when she had her first child.

Torn between motherhood and her career, she left, but couldn’t find others willing to offer flexibility. So she set out to build her own business, Henderson Healthcare, focused on creating more opportunities for working mothers.

Growth

Henderson Healthcare has managed to grow revenue by an average of 146% year-on-year over the past three years while focusing on what it does best.

Henderson says she never wanted to be a jack-of-all-trades, which is why she chose to specialise in nursing, allied health and social care.

Where to next?

The next 12 months are aimed at consolidating staff after a big period of growth, empowering her staff to grow and adding 10 more recruiters.

Henderson says she has no exit plans, and just loves what her company provides.

“As long as we are making a positive change to our community there will always be a need for Henderson Healthcare. I am not about profit or money,” she said.

But if she were to sell, it would be to someone who has grown within her business.

“I am always open for growth for all.”