47 hipages Group REVENUE: $61.86 million GROWTH: 11% FOUNDER: Roby Sharon-Zipser, 46; David Vitek, 47 HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2004 EMPLOYEES: 200 INDUSTRY: Software and internet https://hipagesgroup.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

While a household name today, hipages Group was created to solve a problem in 2004, when co-founder Roby Sharon-Zipser struggled to find local, quality tradies easily to help with a project.

With his childhood friend David Vitek, the pair sought to address this gap in the market, redefining the directory concept for the information age.

Growth

Since 2004, hipages has expanded across four countries. In 2013, the business launched a mobile app and partnered with Ikea, and in 2019, was appointed as the preferred platform to connect NSW public schools with local tradies for repairs and maintenance.

This continued growth saw the company enter the Australian Stock Exchange in 2020 and launch job management platform Tradiecore. The company has also invested in property management platform Bricks + Agent and acquired New Zealand’s leading tradie marketplace Builderscrack.

Where to next?

In 2022 hipages Group surpassed a huge milestone of 10 million jobs posted on its platform.

Over the next 12 months, the team is primarily focused on growth as it seeks more work for tradies, continues to grow a sustainable business and improves advocacy. In keeping tradies engaged on the platform, the business expects to increase revenue opportunities by growing marketplace size and liquidity.