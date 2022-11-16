The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
38

Honeycomb Strategy

REVENUE: $2.69 million
GROWTH: 34%
FOUNDER: Renata Freund, 33
HEAD OFFICE: Cremorne, Victoria
YEAR FOUNDED: 2016
EMPLOYEES: 12
INDUSTRY: Professional services

How it started

At just 27, Renata Freund founded Honeycomb Strategy with a desire to lift the standard for how brands interact with customers. She saw that while most brands had good intentions, they didn’t understand their customers well enough to make informed decisions.

Now, Honeycomb is a go-to agency for brands looking to launch a new product or make waves in a new market.

Growth

From humble beginnings in a tiny Prahran apartment, Honeycomb Strategy now boasts a team of 12 spanning Melbourne and Sydney, with clients spread across the APAC region.

Part of Honeycomb’s ongoing success and growth is its relentless pursuit to set a new standard for workplace culture. While staff turnover in professional services reached an all-time high of 22% in Feb 2022, Honeycomb’s staff turnover was just 7.6%, highlighting the strength of its forward-thinking culture.

Where to next?

Honeycomb Strategy understands that research has become increasingly under-representative of minority groups, and with Australia’s cultural diversity growing, the company’s offering is particularly valuable.

Freund and her team are staying true to their “be the change you want to see” philosophy,  engaging with cultural experts to develop bespoke research methodologies tailored to ensure all audiences are represented in data.

