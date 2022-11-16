The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
46

inke packaging

REVENUE: $3.60 million
GROWTH: 18%
FOUNDER: Jordan Shreeve, 26
HEAD OFFICE: Cremorne, VIC
YEAR FOUNDED: 2019
EMPLOYEES: 4
INDUSTRY: Software and internet

How it started

While working in sales for a printing company, founder Jordan Shreeve — just 22 years old at the time — spotted an imbalance between the booming e-commerce sector and the outdated packaging industry.

Seeing the disconnect between customers and suppliers, Shreeve created inke packaging as an easy-to-use web interface where e-commerce and retail businesses could gain instant access to pricing, design templates and ordering tools.

Growth

From the outset, Shreeve vision was for a disruptive, modern solution that connected brands and clients. The startup is forecast to deliver $10 million revenue with its first-to-market, tech-based packaging service.

Shreeve’s tech solution has so far enabled more than 8500 brands to customise packaging, with some of Australia’s biggest brands signing on, including Cotton On Group, Mecca, Four Pillars Gin, Who Gives A Crap and more.

Where to next?

Shreeve’s short-term goal is to double inke packaging’s revenue over the next 12 months while simultaneously expanding headcount.

The young entrepreneur is investing back into his business in order to scale and attract the end-to-end packaging solutions of Australia’s biggest brands in an ongoing capacity — starting with redeveloping inke’s website to add additional infrastructure for end users.

