40 LINK REVENUE: $4.29 million GROWTH: 31% FOUNDER: James Webb, 36; Chris Tinta, 37; Hugh Dellit, 36; Brad Minhinnick, 32 HEAD OFFICE: Fortitude Valley, Queensland YEAR FOUNDED: 2012 EMPLOYEES: 42 INDUSTRY: Professional services https://www.link.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Disillusioned by the prospect of working in a traditional accounting firm that lacked value for clients, James Webb was keen to build a business where he, and others, would feel excited to go to work every day.

The LINK brand started life at Link Bookkeeping, spinning from the first software platform used in the business — Banklink, a pioneering platform predating cloud accounting.

Growth

From the outset, LINK’s growth has been built on digital marketing, so much so that it launched marketing brand LINK Pixel. In 2016, Chris Tinta joined to start the accounting firm LINK Advisors, which set the brand on a path of explosive revenue and team growth.

In 2017, finance broking business LINK Advance was born with partner Hugh Dellit, followed by LINK Living residential property management with partner Brad Minhinnick.

Where to next?

LINK has recently undergone a full rebrand, and with a firmer understanding of exactly what it stands for, Webb and his leadership group are doubling down on their recruitment methods so they are never short of talent.

This is the start of LINK’s next evolution, and just one of its bold plans is to double in size within five years and expand to other locations around Australia.