33 LiveTiles Global REVENUE: $53 million GROWTH: 43% FOUNDER: Karl Redenbach, 46; Peter Nguyen-Brown, 45 HEAD OFFICE: South Yarra, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2014 EMPLOYEES: 138 INDUSTRY: Computers and electronics https://livetilesglobal.com WEBSITE:

How it started

LiveTiles began in 2014 with a mission to revolutionise the way people use technology in the workplace.

Having developed the brand and expanded globally, that mission is still the heart of the business, with LiveTiles helping other companies drive positive employee experiences through tech.

Growth

With 138 staff on its roster — including 31 additions in just the past 12 months — LiveTiles has experienced rapid growth since its inception.

Like most businesses, the pandemic caused unpredictable challenges for LiveTiles. At the onset of COVID-19, LiveTiles moved all employees to a fully remote set-up. Engagement remained top of mind, with regular stand-ups, virtual events, fitness classes, EAP and group sessions to foster a positive work culture and promote mental health.

Investment into the team paid dividends, with a huge jump in revenue from $37 million in 2020–21 to $53 million in 2021–22.

Where to next?

LiveTiles’ big focus for the next 12 months is sustainability, with Redenbach and Nguyen-Brown having invested in climate tech platform My Net Zero.

The reason? Both co-founders believe that by connecting people with not just their own purpose but a higher collective purpose and responsibility, we can ultimately save our planet.