04 Mad Paws REVENUE: $10.03 million GROWTH: 251% FOUNDER: Alexis Soulopoulos, 32; Justus Hammer, 44; Jan Pacas, 47 HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2015 EMPLOYEES: 75 INDUSTRY: Consumer goods https://www.madpaws.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Launching in Australia in 2015, Mad Paws’ founders saw a gap in the pet boarding market for local, affordable pet accommodation with a point-of-difference: personalised care from a community of trusted (and insured) sitters.

Growth

Now, MadPaws has expanded from pet sitting and walking services to pet health care, home-delivered food subscriptions, toy and treat subscriptions, and beds and accessories.

Incredibly, the founders launched their dog food subscription business Dinner Bowl in just four weeks. Meanwhile, MadPaws has become integrated with Qantas’ booking platform, offering travellers the option of seamlessly booking a pet sitter while they travel.

Twenty new employees have joined the business in the past 12 months, bringing the total headcount to 75, as revenue grew by 251% to reach seven digits.

Where to next?

Two trends are in the founders’ favour: an increase in pet ownership post-COVID-19, and a trend of “pet premiumisation” driving more spending on pet services and needs.

Together, it adds up to an industry worth $30 billion in Australia, and Mad Paws plans on capturing a larger share by consolidating into a master brand.

And with only 14% of current customer spend online, the founders expect to grow significantly.