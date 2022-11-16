10 Muval REVENUE: $18.93 million GROWTH: 112% FOUNDER: James Morrell, 33; Mahdi Chardi, 38 HEAD OFFICE: Newstead, QLD YEAR FOUNDED: 2018 EMPLOYEES: 42 INDUSTRY: Transportation and logistics https://www.muval.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Frustrated by wasted space in removalists’ trucks, James Morell and Mahdi Chardi set out to build Muval, a two-sided marketplace connecting customers with movers with spare truck space.

The platform’s instant pricing makes it attractive to customers who choose to shop around, while users who book the truck first still save money by sharing the remaining space with other customers.

Growth

Muval has since expanded into offering pet moves, car moves, connections and packing services, building quality control systems to ensure third-party movers don’t potentially hurt its reputation.

Muval cracks the Smart50 top 10 with an impressive revenue growth rate of 112% in the past 12 months. Its average year-on-year revenue growth for the past three years is even more impressive at 152%.

Where to next?

Focused on growing fast without becoming a “big” company, the co-founders say they are adjusting to leading the pack after being contenders for so long.

“The challenge is always innovating and having to play on the bleeding edge,” they say.

The next two to five years are planned out for the business, including when they can bring on investors and potential exit points.