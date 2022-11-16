The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
42

Neolink

REVENUE: $30.24 million
GROWTH: 29%
FOUNDER: Sean Crook, 35; Christopher Makhoul, 34
HEAD OFFICE: Banksmeadow, NSW
YEAR FOUNDED: 2016
EMPLOYEES: 21
INDUSTRY: Transportation & Logistics

How it started

At Neolink’s inception, founders Sean Crook and Christopher Makhoul identified a significant gap in the Australian logistics and supply chain industry. Importers and exporters were crying out for a partner to support them through the tumultuous world of shipping.

Bolstered with leading technology and customer service, Neolink became a solution to optimise clients’ international supply chains and shipping processes.

Growth

While other countries were embracing digital technology to improve processes and experience, the Australian market was lagging behind. Crook and Makhoul were determined to introduce new and emerging technologies into more traditional supply chain processes.

Today, Neolink is one of the fastest-growing companies in Australia, backed by its new-age digital supply chain technology and team of experts. The business provides a range of global logistics services to and from more than 800 cities and 200 countries around the world.

Where to next?

Neolink says its core focus over the next four years is its 2027 strategy, which includes four key objectives:

  1. Continue to delight customers and provide industry-leading digital supply chain tools
  2. Hire and develop the best people in the industry
  3. Onboard new customers and implement supply chains successfully into the business
  4. Transform digitally and technologically.

