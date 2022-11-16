02 Ofload REVENUE: $25.25 million GROWTH: 397% FOUNDER: Geoffroy Henry, 32 HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2020 EMPLOYEES: 120 INDUSTRY: Transportation and logistics https://www.ofload.com.au/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Geoffroy Henry got to see the trucking freight industry from two separate perspectives — shippers and carriers — where he spotted the need for a centralised platform to connect both.

Taking advantage of empty space in freight trucks, he launched Ofload, a marketplace where drivers can find work on the go.

For companies looking to move goods, the platform gave the advantage of reducing costs through centralisation and consolidation, removing the need for multiple touchpoints and cutting emissions in the supply chain.

Growth

A total of 30% of the distance travelled in road freight is without load, and half of all trucks stand still. Targeting that wasted space and infrastructure has seen Ofload enjoy two years of rapid growth.

Earning second place in this year’s Smart50 with a massive 397% revenue increase over the past 12 months alone, the company also added an impressive 65 employees over the same period.

Where to next?

The company has finalised its acquisition of Melbourne-based CIA Logistics, and is currently working with fintech companies to provide factoring solutions for customers.

Meanwhile, Henry says the company will soon offer a comprehensive carbon reporting suite to support customers’ environmental goals.

He has no plans on exiting, saying they’re in the business “for the long haul”.