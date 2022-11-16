14 OtherBirds REVENUE: $4.71 million GROWTH: 88% FOUNDER: Daniel Copsey, 41; Alex Roberts, 38; Ben Hollands, 44 HEAD OFFICE: Port Melbourne, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2017 EMPLOYEES: 143 INDUSTRY: Marketing and advertising https://otherbirds.agency/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Born from the combination of agencies Dutch Media and First Choice Digital, OtherBirds co-founders Daniel Copsey, Alex Roberts and Ben Hollands recognised their complementary skill sets when they set out to create their new company.

The name is a nod to Friedrich Nietzsches’ book Dawn — there will always be other birds that fly further, faster, or in a different direction.

Growth

Offering customers a full-service global marketing agency with the ability to produce content for digital and traditional platforms, OtherBirds has added 12 employees in the past 12 months to reach 143 full time staff.

The combined business also specialises in marketing strategy, SEM, graphic design, brand development, audio and video, web development, photography, copywriting and social media.

Where to next?

While the co-founders have faced challenges in matching talent with culture, the next five years are earmarked for aggressive growth as they expand across continents — specifically Asia-Pacific and North America.

“We have developed a strong understanding that our people are central to our success. Without the perfect personalities working hard at each facet of our business, the essence of OtherBirds would be inherently flawed,” they say.