43 Pendula REVENUE: $4.79 million GROWTH: 26% FOUNDER: Alex Colvin, 33 HEAD OFFICE: Surry Hills, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2017 EMPLOYEES: 33 INDUSTRY: Software and internet http://www.pendula.com WEBSITE:

How it started

Pendula is a scale-up organisation behind the world’s first proactive customer retention platform. Businesses from across telecommunications, health and energy rely on Pendula to drive strategies with a view to upsell and cross-sell to their client bases.

Pendula’s platform enables businesses to make data-driven decisions and interact with consumers based on tailored actions, events and triggers through a customer-service lens.

Growth

Before Pendula opened its doors, the solution for enterprises considering automated B2C comms was to buy two-way message gateways and develop limited code. Alternatives were costly, complex and inaccessible.

As Pendula’s service offering has grown and evolved, it has enabled businesses to deploy fluid two-way digital conversations through the channels customers use, resulting in a 600% improvement in engagement rates, a better customer experience and more loyal customers who spend more.

Where to next?

Pendula’s core product remains its key strength, and founder Alex Colvin sees the business as uniquely positioned within the market.

There remains an opportunity to better articulate Pendula’s value proposition in order to drive momentum in customer acquisition through new prospects on the global stage. The business is currently assessing which countries will be the first to kick-start its international expansion.