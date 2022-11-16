27 Pop Education REVENUE: $1.85 million GROWTH: 51% FOUNDER: Sarah Phillips, 34; Alex Phillips, 44 HEAD OFFICE: Golden Gully, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2016 EMPLOYEES: 11.5 INDUSTRY: Education http://www.popeducation.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

With Pop Education, sister-brother duo Sarah and Alex Phillips wanted to leverage their skills in education and digital development to start a business focused on creating quality course materials for education providers, particularly in the online space.

Starting in 2016, they were well ahead of the curve in online education, though faced the challenge of communicating the level of work, cost, hours and expertise needed to create high-quality training modules.

Growth

As online education became essential, Pop Education reaped the rewards. Offering full development and online assessment has allowed the company to grow steadily.

That growth includes supercharging its staff numbers in the past 12 months, adding four people to fill out a team of 11, with another member part-time.

Where to next?

As the digital courseware and assessment-development spaces aren’t regulated, Pop Education says it’s often competing against people who are not qualified.

Moving forward, it plans on delivering professional development programs and creating packaged products for other training organisations to deliver, before working towards creating a qualification for services that create educational products.