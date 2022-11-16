45 Quad Lock REVENUE: $106.15 million GROWTH: 20% FOUNDER: Chris Peters, 43; Rob Ward, 41 HEAD OFFICE: South Yarra, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2011 EMPLOYEES: 60 INDUSTRY: Consumer goods https://www.quadlockcase.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Quad Lock has exuded a global mindset from its earliest days on Kickstarter in 2011, when founders Rob Ward and Chris Peters wanted to create a new smartphone mount for cyclists around the world.

Today it has a global community of passionate users, many of whom own multiple products across Quad Lock’s cycling, motorcycle, car, running and lifestyle ranges.

Growth

Quad Lock initially found global success by building solutions for specific activities, rather than for the smartphone itself. Ward and Peters have maintained a vision that looks beyond a simple product and instead embraces a lifestyle focus.

A recent milestone has been its appointment of a new CEO to lead the brand in its evolution to a true lifestyle brand. Building on its successful use of digital marketing, customers in each of its active categories will increasingly see Quad Lock represented at events and in sponsorships.

Where to next?

Quad Lock will continue to build on its strong direct-to-customer business in critical global markets to enable further scaling.

The business’ key focuses for growth in a challenging economic environment is to continue a strong top- and bottom-line growth trajectory, build teams of highly engaged employees and evolve partnered sales channels in key global markets.