05 Quantaco REVENUE: $18.97 million GROWTH: 202% FOUNDER: Anthony Sullivan, 46 HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2017 EMPLOYEES: 100 INDUSTRY: Financial services https://www.quantaco.co/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Anthony Sullivan was frustrated at inefficient data-capturing in hospitality businesses when he set out to create Quantaco.

Building a tailored platform for hospitality businesses, Quantaco offers accurate collection of data across different touchpoints so operators can receive timely business intelligence.

Growth

While building the platform was “deceptively simple”, Sullivan says the company realised early that its foundations were not strong enough to scale.

After spending months course-correcting, he says the company will see greater returns on investment over the long term, compared to trying to add new features to the old model.

The past 12 months have seen the business increase revenue by more than two-fold, while 40 new employees were hired to bring the headcount up to 100.

Where to next?

With so many hospitality businesses using disparate systems that can’t talk to each other, Sullivan says there are many more opportunities to help customers and expand Quantaco’s offering.

“Our technology is new, and while it’s feature-rich, we can add more capability to deliver even more value,” he said.

“Our focus is on aggregating data from as many sources as possible to reduce the opportunity for error, fraud or the need for manual manipulation.”