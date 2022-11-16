50 Realise Business REVENUE: $2.74 million GROWTH: 2% FOUNDER: Jacqui Attard, CEO HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 1989 EMPLOYEES: 25 INDUSTRY: Non-profit organization https://realise.business WEBSITE:

How it started

An established not-for-profit for more than three decades, Realise Business helps small business owners build confidence and capability through the provision of business programs, coaching, advising and events.

Highly experienced in the business-coaching and small-business sector, the Realise Business team have worked with more than 30,000 small businesses across Greater Sydney and NSW.

Growth

As part of its diverse service offering, Realise Business has delivered advisory and event programs for various NSW and Commonwealth government departments. Since 2017, it has been the Business Connect provider for Sydney, providing advice for business owners looking to start, run, grow and adapt their companies.

In 2021–22 alone, Realise Business worked with more than 3500 entities, assisting owners through the impact of COVID-19, floods and other economic challenges.

Where to next?

In the wake of the pandemic, Realise Business pivoted its membership offering and launched a new arm of the business — The Realise Business Academy.

After analysing the market, the team identified there was a significant gap in the affordability of high-calibre business coaching. As a not-for-profit, Realise Business has been able to design a program that is both affordable and high-quality in content, and it plans to continue providing this service for the foreseeable future.