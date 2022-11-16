49 RUBIX REVENUE: $13.60 million GROWTH: 4% FOUNDER: Dylan Smith, 48 HEAD OFFICE: Melbourne, VIC YEAR FOUNDED: 2011 EMPLOYEES: 85 INDUSTRY: Professional services https://rubix.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

With a passion for the local tech scene, founder Dylan Smith started RUBIX as a way to help Australian businesses maximise the potential of their data assets.

Smith saw that most companies had more data at their disposal than they knew what to do with — RUBIX was a way to empower them to leverage that data for competitive advantage.

Growth

RUBIX was quickly recognised as a data leader and today is one of the fastest-growing Australian companies in the sector, providing business solutions across data, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

While the continued growth of RUBIX is always front-of-mind for Smith, he holds two other aspirations: to turn Melbourne into the Silicon Valley of the Asia-Pacific region, and to embrace a community-based approach to work, particularly to counter the effects of the pandemic.

Where to next?

RUBIX is particularly focused on predictive analytics and harnessing the power of data to drive innovation. In addition to developing its clients’ complex programs, RUBIX has built impressive IP within its Ventures division.

The company’s strategic three-year plan includes growing the consulting side of RUBIX, developing its core IP and repeatable methodologies, and evolving into a multi-faceted business leading data science across Australia and APAC.