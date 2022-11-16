The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
17

Shine Drink

REVENUE: $6.54 million
GROWTH: 68%
FOUNDER: Steve Chapman, 30; Sam Prince, 38
HEAD OFFICE: Manly, NSW
YEAR FOUNDED: 2016
EMPLOYEES: 10
INDUSTRY: Consumer goods

How it started

Steve Chapman and Sam Prince worked long hours together for years, relying on coffee or energy drinks to stay focused, but were disappointed at the unhealthy, sugar-filled options on shelves.

They decided to create an alternative, with natural ingredients like green tea, ginkgo biloba, turmeric and ginseng.

They first launched a 100ml “Shine Shot” which sold well at convenience stores and cafes, before developing a carbonated drink to compete with Red Bull and Coca-Cola.

Growth

Shine now has more than 20 SKUs, including cans, four-packs and glass bottles, in around 7000 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

The company has had to fight against the stigma of energy drinks by positioning their own as low sugar, with natural nootropics.

In the past three years, the company’s year-on-year growth has averaged 77%, as it put new products on shelves and expanded its sales footprint.

Where to next?

There’s no lack of ambition at Shine, as Chapman tells SmartCompany he believes “Shine could be as big or bigger than the Red Bull brand globally one day”.

For now, Shine is playing for the long-term success of the brand, and faces competition in the “better-for-you energy drink” space, which Chapman claims the company started.

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.