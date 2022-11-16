32 Signifi Media REVENUE: $10.51 million GROWTH: 44% FOUNDER: Matthew Cahill, 50; Nick Sertis, 46 HEAD OFFICE: Perth, WA YEAR FOUNDED: 2015 EMPLOYEES: 20 INDUSTRY: Software and internet https://www.signifimedia.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

When co-founders Matt Cahill and Nick Sertis formed Signifi Media in 2015, their original vision was to build an ad-technology company. Over time that vision evolved, and the team would ultimately develop marketing automation platform Loopa Automate.

The platform assists large web publishers and marketplaces to automate advertising and generate new revenue at the same time. Used in more than 10 countries, Loopa Automate powers digital advertising for some of the world’s largest marketplaces.

Growth

With just $250,000 to start the business, Cahill and Sertis knew they had to grow fast. Signifi Media’s early days were focused on landing big clients in Australia before it eventually landed Hemnet, Sweden’s top real estate publisher.

Recent years have been particularly stellar. The company ended the 2018–19 financial year with $2.8 million in revenue. Twelve months later, revenue grew to $3.5 million before reaching $7.3 million and then $10.5 million in 2021–22.

Where to next?

Signifi Media is looking to expand into new countries with Ad Extend, a new product aimed at small businesses to enable simple and cost-effective digital marketing.

Ad Extend is already turning heads, with interest coming from the Middle East, South Africa, Central America, and Australia and New Zealand.