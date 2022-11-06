Smart50 Awards 2022: Finalists announced

Since 2007, the Smart50 Awards have delivered national recognition to the fastest-growing businesses across Australia.

Previous Smart50 winners include some of the most successful and inspiring Australian businesses this century, including Adore Beauty, Atlassian, Mr Yum and Vinomofo.

This year we’re partnering with Employment Hero for the return of our in-person awards night in Melbourne on November 16 to celebrate the most impressive SMEs in Australia.

It’s certainly been a challenging few years, so we are delighted to be getting together in person.

The Smart50 Awards include the Smart50 list, which recognises the fastest-growing SMEs in Australia, and Smart50 award categories celebrating specific business achievements.

This year’s awards have three new categories, marketing and regional, to celebrate excellence in those areas, and People Power, with recognises businesses that go above and beyond to create incredible, supportive, market-leading internal cultures.

Our judges have worked their way through hundreds of excellent entries, and today we are very excited to reveal the 27 shortlisted businesses vying for one of our eight coveted awards.

The winners will be announced at the upcoming Smart50 Awards night on November 16, 2022.

The categories

Sponsored by Employment Hero

This award celebrates a business that demonstrates an enlightened and supportive approach to its people and culture.

Award shortlistees

CJC Management

Goddess Cleaning Group

hipages Group

Scratch

Sponsored by BlueRock

Entrants must show initiatives that spark progressive change in their industry or business through disruptive strategies, digital solutions or original ideas.

Award shortlistees

Association of Professional Builders

Mad Paws

Tradiespec

Sponsored by Fifo Capital

Major award for a business that has shown resilience, adaptability and leadership in the last year.

Award shortlistees

Karista

Inspiring Vacations

Untitled Group

Sponsored by Aiven

This award recognises the achievements of high-growth startups.

Award shortlistees

Adatree

Referoo

Zero Co

This award will celebrate a small business that has supported its people, clientele or the wider community in a productive, uplifting or charitable way.

Award shortlistees

Code Like a Girl

OtherBirds

Entrants must show innovations in product offering, outstanding customer service, employee care and sales and marketing initiatives.

Award shortlistees

Gourmet Basket

Hero Packaging

July

Entrants who can show examples of initiatives that support or promote energy or water conservation, waste reduction, climate action or environmental advocacy.

Award shortlistees

Goodbyes

River Stone Aquaculture Innovations

Spinifex Energy

An award for a business that can inspire great marketing from others by demonstrating how it implemented creative marketing to launch new products, build brand awareness or find new audiences.

Award shortlistees

Acoustic Blinds and Curtains

Botanicals by Luxe

Motto

Entrants from regional areas that have made a significant impact on their community by supporting local organisations or boosting economies with jobs and opportunities.

Award shortlistees

Higher State Co

OtherBirds

Pop Education