Smart50 Awards 2022: Finalists announced
Since 2007, the Smart50 Awards have delivered national recognition to the fastest-growing businesses across Australia.
Previous Smart50 winners include some of the most successful and inspiring Australian businesses this century, including Adore Beauty, Atlassian, Mr Yum and Vinomofo.
This year we’re partnering with Employment Hero for the return of our in-person awards night in Melbourne on November 16 to celebrate the most impressive SMEs in Australia.
It’s certainly been a challenging few years, so we are delighted to be getting together in person.
The Smart50 Awards include the Smart50 list, which recognises the fastest-growing SMEs in Australia, and Smart50 award categories celebrating specific business achievements.
This year’s awards have three new categories, marketing and regional, to celebrate excellence in those areas, and People Power, with recognises businesses that go above and beyond to create incredible, supportive, market-leading internal cultures.
Our judges have worked their way through hundreds of excellent entries, and today we are very excited to reveal the 27 shortlisted businesses vying for one of our eight coveted awards.
The winners will be announced at the upcoming Smart50 Awards night on November 16, 2022.
The categories
People Power Award
Sponsored by Employment Hero
This award celebrates a business that demonstrates an enlightened and supportive approach to its people and culture.
Award shortlistees
CJC Management
Goddess Cleaning Group
hipages Group
Scratch
Innovator Award
Sponsored by BlueRock
Entrants must show initiatives that spark progressive change in their industry or business through disruptive strategies, digital solutions or original ideas.
Award shortlistees
Association of Professional Builders
Mad Paws
Tradiespec
Resilience Award
Sponsored by Fifo Capital
Major award for a business that has shown resilience, adaptability and leadership in the last year.
Award shortlistees
Karista
Inspiring Vacations
Untitled Group
Rising Star Award
Sponsored by Aiven
This award recognises the achievements of high-growth startups.
Award shortlistees
Adatree
Referoo
Zero Co
Community Hero
This award will celebrate a small business that has supported its people, clientele or the wider community in a productive, uplifting or charitable way.
Award shortlistees
Code Like a Girl
OtherBirds
Retail Champion
Entrants must show innovations in product offering, outstanding customer service, employee care and sales and marketing initiatives.
Award shortlistees
Gourmet Basket
Hero Packaging
July
Sustainability Award
Entrants who can show examples of initiatives that support or promote energy or water conservation, waste reduction, climate action or environmental advocacy.
Award shortlistees
Goodbyes
River Stone Aquaculture Innovations
Spinifex Energy
Marketing Award
An award for a business that can inspire great marketing from others by demonstrating how it implemented creative marketing to launch new products, build brand awareness or find new audiences.
Award shortlistees
Acoustic Blinds and Curtains
Botanicals by Luxe
Motto
Regional Award
Entrants from regional areas that have made a significant impact on their community by supporting local organisations or boosting economies with jobs and opportunities.
Award shortlistees
Higher State Co
OtherBirds
Pop Education