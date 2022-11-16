Botanicals by Luxe

Smart50 Marketing Award winner

Our inaugural Smart50 Marketing Award winner is ethical skincare brand Botanicals by Luxe, a company driven by founder Bec Connolly’s expertise and passion for the industry.

A skin therapist for more than 17 years, Connolly wanted to embrace her entrepreneurial dreams and bottle her knowledge and experience in the skincare industry. The result is a brand developed by an actual skin therapist with a depth of knowledge and an understanding of the problems that people face with their skin every day.

“Think of it as ‘nature meets science’,” Connolly says. “All absolutely natural and skin safe, but still active.”

Ethically made using sustainable, natural and safe components, Botanicals by Luxe’s very first product sold out in just 12 hours. That was the green light Connolly needed to spread her wings, and her range now encompasses 19 unique products (and counting).

With Botanicals by Luxe being a small, family-run business, Connolly draws on her community spirit and ability to tap into customers’ pain points when it comes to skin health.

“With a strategy for every skin, we pride ourselves on being able to customise and create the perfect prescription for anyone’s skin concerns,” she says.

Botanicals by Luxe has come a long way from its nascent days, back when Connolly was referred to more than once by manufacturers as “a mum with a hobby”. Through sheer grit, determination and a knack for marketing, Connolly has grown the business from a side hustle into a seven-figure company in just a handful of years.

And she’s not stopping here. With a Botanicals by Luxe sunscreen currently in development — a concept more than 18 months in the making — Connolly looks forward to many more profitable years not only growing her product range but penetrating the international skincare market.