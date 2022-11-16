Hero Packaging

Smart50 Retail Champion Award winner

Hero Packaging’s disruption of the traditional B2B packaging industry has earned the company the Smart50 Retail Champion Award.

Co-founders Anaita Sarkar and Vik Davé were operating their personalised fashion accessories business when they realised there was a missing link in the supply chain: sustainable packaging.

“We would ship 80 to 100 orders a day, mostly in plastic shipping mailers,” Sarkar said. “Seeing our two daughters surrounded by a mountain of plastic when we had them at work with us during the school holidays was a real wake-up call to how incredibly wasteful e-commerce can be.”

After researching the potential of eco-friendly alternatives, the co-founders started creating compostable shipping mailers made from renewable and certified ingredients. The pair didn’t know anything about the industry or manufacturing techniques, but they were determined to penetrate a highly competitive market with plastic-free options.

With such a clear vision in the current climate, success was assured — Hero Packaging has helped over 40,000 like-minded businesses around the world drive a more sustainable model of e-commerce by reducing collective impact on the planet, one compostable mailer at a time.

“By using a completely different approach to B2B marketing, we’ve gained significant traction and essentially doubled our sales every financial year since launch,” Sarkar said.

With Hero Packaging being founded on the premise of sustainability, it’s become an example of how businesses can lead the charge in providing eco-friendly alternatives, no matter the industry.

The team has also mandated that 20% of their profits are donated to charities or non-profits every year. This ensures that businesses who choose Hero Packaging’s compostable packaging are not only saving our planet from harmful plastic but are also supporting worthy social and environmental causes.