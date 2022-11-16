The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
24

Tank Stream Labs

REVENUE: $3.31 million
GROWTH: 56%
FOUNDER: Bradley Delamare, 38
HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW
YEAR FOUNDED: 2012
EMPLOYEES: 7
INDUSTRY: Professional services

How it started

In 2012, Bradley Delamare saw a lack of collaborative spaces for startups to grow and network with peers, so he decided to build one himself.

Settling on Bridge St, Sydney for its first location, Tank Stream Labs has since opened three more spaces in the city, including in the Sydney Startup Hub, which it calls “the largest innovation hub in the southern hemisphere”.

Growth

Tank Stream Labs increased the headcount of its lean team over the last 12 months, adding three new employees for a total of seven.

The company has been improving its current spaces while creating new ones, adding a new floor to its Startup Hub facility and getting ready to announce a new Sydney location.

Meanwhile, revenue has grown by a healthy 56% to reach $3.31 million in the past 12 months.

Where to next?

While expanding its spaces, Tank Stream Labs is also diversifying into complementary businesses.

The Tank Stream Labs group is a collection of companies providing services for startups and scaleups, covering business development, consulting, branding and marketing, events, recruitment, and software development.

As for exit plans, the company says the most viable would be acquisition by an international incubator or coworking business hoping to add Australia to its global network.

