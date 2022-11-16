The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
16

TechForce Services

REVENUE: $8.23 million
GROWTH: 83%
FOUNDER: Vamsi Gosu, 44
HEAD OFFICE: North Strathfield, NSW
YEAR FOUNDED: 2015
EMPLOYEES: 80
INDUSTRY: Professional services

How it started

Vamsi Gosu was already a Salesforce MVP and Hall of Fame member when he founded consultancy TechForce Services in 2015, leveraging his expertise of cloud-based customer relationship management.

Now, his business has expertise across multiple cloud-based services through its 80 employees, including 200-plus certifications across Salesforce, Tableau, Mulesoft, Azure and AWS.

The company’s core client base is across the banking, financial services and insurance, tertiary, and government sectors.

Growth

In the past three financial years, TechForce Services has had an average of 57% growth year-on-year, with its biggest one-year increase of 83% coming in the past 12 months.

That tied in with the finalisation of its three-year business strategy, where a hard marketing push saw additional growth.

Increasing its headcount has been crucial as it builds expertise in the business, with the company adding 20 employees in the past 12 months.

Where to next?

Gosu has no immediate exit plan, and his company’s next three-year plan focuses on building subscription services for its core offerings while packaging some of the solutions it already offers.

The company is also building its own academy to grow the talent pool it will need to support its ambitious technology goals.

