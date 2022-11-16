39 The Nudge Group REVENUE: $2.63 million GROWTH: 34% FOUNDER: Steve Grace HEAD OFFICE: Haymarket, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2019 EMPLOYEES: 14 INDUSTRY: Professional services https://thenudgegroup.com WEBSITE:

How it started

Though Steve Grace’s entrepreneurial journey involved plenty of personal wins coupled with moments of falling out of love with recruitment, his passion for startups and their founders never faltered.

When planning what would ultimately become The Nudge Group, Grace knew the recruitment industry was not well suited to support founders. So he set out to create an agency dedicated to helping founders deal with one of the hardest problems at any stage of growth: people.

Growth

Since its inception in 2019, The Nudge Group rode the waves of COVID-19 and evolved its offering to help founders in any way it could.

As part of its own growth, The Nudge Group evolved how it catered to the changing needs of founders, but largely continued doing what it has always done — just on a much larger scale.

Where to next?

First on the agenda is international expansion. The Nudge Group is pushing into the UK and Singapore, though Grace realises better than most that these things take time.

The other focus is launching a more product-based version of recruitment based on a subscription model, and Grace is confident that Nudge will soon transition from a service-driven company to a product-led company with a service component.