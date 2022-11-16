48 Trikon REVENUE: $6.92 million GROWTH: 6% FOUNDER: Jigar Shah, 41; Hiral Shah, 39 HEAD OFFICE: Bella Vista, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2007 EMPLOYEES: 150 INDUSTRY: Telecommunications https://www.trikon.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

In 2007, Jigah Shah was working as a senior sales leader in one of Australia’s largest telcos, while Hiral Shah was working as a laboratory pathologist in Sydney. Both shared an ambition to start a business.

Highly engaged in their community, they saw friends and family struggling with slow and expensive internet providers. With a burgeoning idea of what Trikon would become, the co-founders set out to create a low-cost, high-speed ISP.

Growth

Initially launching from their garage, the Trikon brand steadily grew well beyond the boundaries of its local community.

Today, Trikon is active across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Its product portfolio has grown to include business phone systems, 5G, cloud phones, internet services, managed printers, surveillance camera systems, energy, as well as web technologies and software services.

Where to next?

Trikon recently renewed its partnership with the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming BBL and WBBL cricket seasons and believes this continued affiliation will help gain national exposure and even greater product traction.

Having recently signed a contract with Kayo Sports to advertise its products and services throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup, Trikon will be scaling its 5G-based product offering across Australia over the coming year.