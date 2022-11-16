03 Untitled Group REVENUE: $30.96 million GROWTH: 363% FOUNDER: Michael Christidis, 29; Nicholas Greco, 31; Filippo Palermo, 29; Christian Serrao, 30 HEAD OFFICE: Cremorne, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2017 EMPLOYEES: 51 INDUSTRY: Media and entertainment https://www.untitledgroup.com.au/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Starting out in Melbourne nightclub promotions, the four friends behind Untitled Group worked their way up to become one of Australia’s largest independent music and events promoters.

The company is now internationally recognised with large-scale festivals under its belt, while promoting everything from debut tours to headline arena shows.

Growth

Since 2017 Untitled Group has passed well-established competitors, building a roster of 200-plus events attended by 400,000 people annually and backed up by a database of 850,000 customers.

It now has an international and domestic artist touring division, talent and booking agency, artist management roster, creative marketing agency, venue portfolio, and a venture fund — Untitled Ventures.

Taken together, revenue has increased by 363% in the past 12 months, reaching $30.6 million.

Where to next?

The company had to move heaven and earth to ensure the first festivals following COVID-19 lockdowns ran smoothly.

“Despite these challenges, we didn’t just persevere, we grew the business five-fold,” the founders said. “We retained all staff and were ready to hit the ground running as soon as we could run events again.”

Their eyes are now set on acquiring smaller companies across Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as they knock back offers and make plans for future revenue raising.