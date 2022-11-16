The Smart50 Awards2022 Smart50 ListSmart50 2022 Category WinnersThe CategoriesSponsorsJudges
36

Vivi

REVENUE: $8.45 million
GROWTH: 37%
FOUNDER: Lior Rauchberger, 48
HEAD OFFICE: South Yarra, Victoria
YEAR FOUNDED: 2015
EMPLOYEES: 83
INDUSTRY: Education

How it started

Lior Rauchberger didn’t set out to start a business when he was tasked with procuring a wireless screen-sharing solution for a university. But after discovering that available technologies were unsuitable, a concept emerged: a device-agnostic screen-sharing solution built exclusively for education.

Since launching in 2015 Vivi has expanded in scope, now encompassing digital signage, emergency broadcast and a whiteboard and annotation suite.

Growth

For a time Vivi was a victim of its own success, growing too quickly and enduring the accompanying growing pains. However, with students returning classrooms, Vivi has been able to ride the pandemic’s tailwinds thanks to an uptake in classroom technology and increased demand for collaboration tools.

With the stars aligning, Rauchberger went to market and raised $25 million in Vivi’s Series B. The company targeted a strategic US investment partner focused on education technology so it could learn and connect.

Where to next?

Vivi has big plans to penetrate even more of the US market, expecting to see 100% growth in 2022–23.

The business also appointed a VP of Sales in the EMEA region, who has quickly scaled the team and is focused on seeding this exciting new market.

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.