36 Vivi REVENUE: $8.45 million GROWTH: 37% FOUNDER: Lior Rauchberger, 48 HEAD OFFICE: South Yarra, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2015 EMPLOYEES: 83 INDUSTRY: Education https://www.vivi.io WEBSITE:

How it started

Lior Rauchberger didn’t set out to start a business when he was tasked with procuring a wireless screen-sharing solution for a university. But after discovering that available technologies were unsuitable, a concept emerged: a device-agnostic screen-sharing solution built exclusively for education.

Since launching in 2015 Vivi has expanded in scope, now encompassing digital signage, emergency broadcast and a whiteboard and annotation suite.

Growth

For a time Vivi was a victim of its own success, growing too quickly and enduring the accompanying growing pains. However, with students returning classrooms, Vivi has been able to ride the pandemic’s tailwinds thanks to an uptake in classroom technology and increased demand for collaboration tools.

With the stars aligning, Rauchberger went to market and raised $25 million in Vivi’s Series B. The company targeted a strategic US investment partner focused on education technology so it could learn and connect.

Where to next?

Vivi has big plans to penetrate even more of the US market, expecting to see 100% growth in 2022–23.

The business also appointed a VP of Sales in the EMEA region, who has quickly scaled the team and is focused on seeding this exciting new market.