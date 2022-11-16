28 Zoom2u Technologies REVENUE: $4.13 million GROWTH: 47% FOUNDER: Steve Orenstein, 42 HEAD OFFICE: Pyrmont, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2014 EMPLOYEES: 100 INDUSTRY: Transportation and logistics https://www.zoom2u.com.au/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Steve Orenstein was frustrated at a bad delivery experience where he — and the delivery driver — were shocked at how difficult it was to get a package to the right person at the right time.

With his tech skills and background in logistics, Orenstein built an Uber-style delivery marketplace that uses GPS to track parcels and match hyperlocal drivers with delivery jobs.

With direct contact possible between drivers and the end user, lost, delayed or missing parcels are “virtually impossible”.

Growth

The eight-year-old business is still recording extremely strong revenue growth in 2022, having grown by 47% to reach $4.13 million, while adding 40 new full-time employees to bring the total headcount to 100.

This follows a strong performance in the Smart50 Awards 2021, where it reached 41st place with a revenue growth of 54.3%.

Where to next?

After a successful IPO in 2021, Orenstein says the business now has access to capital to grow sustainably over the long term, and he has no plans of exiting.

“Entrepreneurs should be focused on building the biggest and best company possible, and delivering real value to their customers,” he said.