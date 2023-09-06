Why your business should enter the Smart50 Awards

Are you part of Australia’s best business?

If so, we want to hear from you and recognise your success.

Since 2007, the Smart50 awards have delivered national recognition to the fastest-growing businesses across Australia. Previous Smart50 winners include some of the most successful and inspiring Australian businesses this century, including Adore Beauty, Atlassian, Mr Yum and Vinomofo: shortlisted entrants are in illustrious company.

I joined SmartCo. Media as editor-in-chief in October 2022, and last year’s Smart50 – the first in-person event we’d held since pre-pandemic – was a wonderful, extremely energising celebration of the creativity, hustle and smarts of Australian businesses (you can see what I mean here).

It made me very proud to be working at a publisher that serves this vital driver of our economy.

Yes, it was fantastic to see July luggage cap a meteoric year of growth – 640% YoY revenue growth! – to come top. But every business that made the Smart50 is a winner.

SMEs are businesses and startups with up to 200 employees, whose employees comprise 70% of the workforce, and contribute more than 50% of GDP.

You are the engine room of Australia, powering what we at SmartCompany call “the real economy”, and we want to recognise and celebrate your achievements, particularly your achievements over the last, very challenging 12 months.

So please, if you haven’t got your entry in already, get started! The clock is ticking.

Why should you enter?

Here are a few Smart50 Alumni from years past on what making the list meant for them.

“We had so much positive press as a result, and people we speak to still reference that win a lot.” – July co-founder Athan Didaskalou

“We’re a really small team, and just to feel like we’ve been recognised for something that we’ve put so much effort into, is just incredible for us.” – Hero Packaging founder Anaita Sarkar

The Smart50 Awards finalists will enjoy:

A place in the headlines: event highlights, updates and announcements will be featured right here on SmartCompany.

Recognition: Smart50 wins give you credibility with customers, investors, potential hires and your peers in the SME community.

Your place in an alumnus of iconic Australian businesses – Mad Paws, Showpo, Zero Co, they’ve all made the Smart50. Who’ll top the 2023 list?

The party of the year: cap off another year of hard work and mark your achievements by celebrating with Australia’s SME leaders.

The Smart50 Awards has two key parts: the Smart50 list features the 50 fastest-growing SMEs in Australia, ranked on their revenue growth over the last financial year.

And then we have the special Smart50 category awards, which recognise high performers across a range of areas, including retail, marketing, innovation, sustainability and resilience.

Or maybe you’re a rising star? We have got an award for you too!

The Smart50 Awards showcase the incredible diversity of talent and business ideas that propel and grow our small business community.

We shine a light on Australia’s outstanding entrepreneurs and business owners, and provide an opportunity for you to come together with your peers.

It’s the most important event we put on each year: we’d love to have you there!

Entries for the 2023 Smart50 Awards are now open. Nominate your business here.