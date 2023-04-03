Smart50 Workplaces

Smart50 Workplaces 2023: 23W

Ben Ice
April 3, 2023
23W founder

Founder: Andrea Drake
Head of HR, people and culture: Krystal Wall
Headquarters: Preston, Victoria
Year founded: 2018
Employees: 5-20
Industry: Health and fitness
Website: 23w.com.au

In order to avoid the burnout and financial stress commonplace among workers in the health and fitness industry, 23W introduced split shifts, for “consciously allocating time in their day to grow and develop their careers.”

Founder Andrea Drake says this includes a one-on-one personal development program with a paid budget for professional development.

“This is very rare in the health and fitness industry,” she said. “This is designed to better understand my team’s unique talents, goals and vision and facilitate their growth. As we have grown, we also have a clearer organisational structure with greater transparency of career pathways within the business for my team to work towards.”

Culture and values at 23W

  • We rise by lifting others up.
  • Get after it.
  • Habits set us free.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.