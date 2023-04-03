Smart50 Workplaces 2023: 23W

Founder: Andrea Drake

Head of HR, people and culture: Krystal Wall

Headquarters: Preston, Victoria

Year founded: 2018

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Health and fitness

Website: 23w.com.au

In order to avoid the burnout and financial stress commonplace among workers in the health and fitness industry, 23W introduced split shifts, for “consciously allocating time in their day to grow and develop their careers.”

Founder Andrea Drake says this includes a one-on-one personal development program with a paid budget for professional development.

“This is very rare in the health and fitness industry,” she said. “This is designed to better understand my team’s unique talents, goals and vision and facilitate their growth. As we have grown, we also have a clearer organisational structure with greater transparency of career pathways within the business for my team to work towards.”

Culture and values at 23W

We rise by lifting others up.

Get after it.

Habits set us free.

