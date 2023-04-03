Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Adatree

Founders: Jill Berry, Shane Doolan

Headquarters: Sydney, Australia

Year founded: 2019

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Software and internet

Website: adatree.com.au

Working at tech startups comes with the pressure to perform and scale rapidly. This can often equate to long hours, context switching and general stress. To make sure it’s a flexible, supportive workplace, Adatree offers a number of work-life balance initiatives to show its commitment to its people. Staff are given the freedom to work remotely, when and how they choose, they can work part-time while on holidays to extend their trips, and have the option to take time in lieu, unpaid leave or additional leave for unique circumstances.

Adatree has a low attrition rate of 8% in two years compared to the high turnovers seen in other tech startups.

As one of its values is ‘radical candour’ it encourages staff to have the hard chats and goes to lengths to ensure they feel safe to do so. “When it comes to culture we walk the talk” says its Smart50 Workplaces submission. “Our staff are incredibly loyal and defend our culture as much as the leadership team to.

“We all keep each other accountable.”

Culture and values at Adatree

Operate transparently: We operate in a transparent and ethical way. No brilliant jerks.

Practice radical candor: Care personally, challenge directly and provide feedback where necessary.

Driven by trust: We provide freedom and trust and expect accountability and ownership in return.

Align our efforts: We align our efforts focusing only on our goals. We win and lose together.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.