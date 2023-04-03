Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Arche Energy

Founder: Andrew Murdoch

Headquarters: Fortitude Valley, Queensland

Year founded: 2017

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Power and utilities

Website: archeenergy.com.au

A big challenge for delivering a great employee experience and looking after staff wellbeing in a consultancy is the constant ebb and flow of business.

“Variability of workflow is probably the greatest issue; sometimes we are very busy, sometimes we are not. This means that we cycle from anxiety to stress and back again.”

To prepare its people for this challenging environment, Arche Energy recruits carefully, practices servant leadership by setting the expectation that the team will be supported from the top, and fosters teamwork, encouraging the sharing of responsibilities.

It also prioritises flexibility and autonomy for its people. “Our philosophy is that flexibility leads to productivity. We give our people ownership over their time and energy and this show of trust and confidence in their abilities and work ethic brings out the best in them.”

Values and culture at Arche Energy

Arche’s culture encourages employees to feel safe and valued, improving engagement and performance and positioning itself as an employer of choice.