Smart50 Workplaces 2023: ASC Training and Development

Founder: Anthony Stone

CEO: Sharon Ayris-Oborn

Headquarters: Adelaide, South Australia

Year founded: 1996

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Education

Website: asctraining.com.au

ASC Training introduced an extra five days of flexible paid leave that can be used throughout the year for personal or family reasons. “Our team love having this to use as an option when they need it.”

A unique gripe in the adult education industry, said ASC training’s application, is “employees tend to work extra hours to meet deadlines for government regulations and reporting requirements. This can impact on home and family life.”

ASC Training and Development was a standout entry in the mental health support category thanks to the five days extra benefit and the other initiatives it has introduced to manage these stressors on its educators. These include regular team catch-ups, mental health first aid training for the CEO, the encouragement of open communication and a ‘family’ culture, and sharing around workloads as needed.

It has built a reputation as a great employer, and word of mouth has travelled far.

“We find that many of our students and government or corporate clients talk about us in a way that reinforces we have such an amazing team and place to work.

“When hiring new people, often people will comment on lucky they are to have an opportunity to work with us.”

Culture and Values at ASC Training and Development

Authentic: We don’t pretend to be what we are not. We deliver what you need when and how you need it.

Passionate: This is no place for mediocrity. We care about being a catalyst for positive change.

Customer focused: We seek to understand you. We listen, and act upon what you tell us. We work in partnership with you to shape outcomes.

Contemporary: We understand the workplace of the future will be built from the innovative practices of the present. We are adaptable and flexible in our methodologies and content. This will underpin our relationship with you.

