Smart50 Workplaces 2023: The Bubble Co.

Founder: Renee Francis

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2016

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: thebubbleco.com.au

The Bubble Co. is well aware of the mental health challenges in the digital marketing industry, with its “need to be ‘always on’ for clients driving the risk of stress and burnout”.

For this reason, The Bubble Co. has a flexible and remote business model that allows team members to take mental health days or work at times when they are most comfortable and productive.

It has policy documents, training, meetings and forums, and consults with mental health partner organisations to educate team members about mental health threats. The Bubble Co. encourages staff to be open about workloads and stress.

“The Bubble Co. believes that remote work does not equal working alone,” says its Smart50 Workplaces submission.

“Our team members may be working in homes, libraries, cafes and shared workspaces across Australia, but they are not abandoned.

“We actively promote a supportive, one-team mentality by undertaking regular one-on-one video meetings. These meetings provide members the freedom to speak frankly about any challenges, including mental health issues. Should team members raise issues around mental health, or should management suspect these issues are present, we can act by creating a tailored plan, which can be reviewed at a mutually agreed upon time.”

The Bubble Co. performed strongly in the mental health support category and was shortlisted as a finalist. The guest judge on the category, small business mental health advocate Leanne Faulkner, said “keep an eye on this company — great awareness of remote working challenges!”

Culture and values at The Bubble Co.

Our values are simple: