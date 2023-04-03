Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Career Money Life

Founders: Sandy Hutchison, Andrew McDonald

Headquarters: Melbourne, Victoria

Year founded: 2015

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Professional services

Website: careermoneylife.com

Career Money Life supports clients in developing employee assistance programs, career development, career transition, parental leave and transition to retirement services. Along with making its services available to its own people it also offers wellbeing initiatives such as online yoga, flexible benefits, salary advances and a family atmosphere – “we often have a small child on someone’s lap during our team meetings.”

HR work has, unsurprisingly after the last few years, left many in the industry exhausted and burnt out. “They wear the burden of looking after everyone else and sometimes neglect themselves,” says Career Money Life’s Smart50 Workplaces application.

The company offers employees unlimited access to phsychological counselling services and has an EAP WellBeing Hub with extensive resources and tools. Staff are invited to wellbeing webinars throughout the year and regular check-ins ensure they are managing well.

Leanne Faulkner, a small business mental health advocate and guest Smart50 Workplaces judge on the Mental Health Support category, lauded Career Money Life as having a “good, solid approach to workplace mental health practices.”

