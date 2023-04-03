Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Cassette

Founders: Charlie Goldsmith, Jessica White (CEO and partner, pictured)
Head of HR, people and culture: Laura Bartal
Headquarters: Richmond, Victoria
Year founded: 2001
Employees: 50-100
Industry: Marketing and advertising
Website: cassette.com.au
Over the last 12 months, Cassette has faced three major concerns that challenge a great employee experience: a talent shortage, which results in industry-wide burnout and affects culture and morale; an increasing focus on technical capability over emotional intelligence; and a lack of transparency and feedback to staff, “resulting in limited visibility around how their roles deliver impact to the business”.
To address these issues and to celebrate 20 years in the biz, Cassette had a year of learning and development “that focused on supporting emotional intelligence capabilities within the agency, delivered through the lens of creativity”.
Cassette partnered with the National Gallery of Victoria and The School of Life to deliver three workshops on the topics of Creativity, Eloquence and Diplomacy. “The program helped support the team in their return to work and became a core element of our branded EVP in all recruitment efforts.”
Culture and values at Cassette
- To create meaningful impact and enduring connections through inspired creativity.
- We’re creative, and not simply for the sake of it but because we understand the power of it. We know that the best ideas are nurtured with passion and purpose, just like the best journeys are never undertaken alone.
- Fresh thinking is what gives our creativity its strength, but collaboration is what makes us trusted partners.
- We’re brave when we need to be, bold when it counts and forever empowered by our potential. After all, our passion for creating meaningful impact is what makes us extraordinary.
