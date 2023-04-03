Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Cassette

Founders: Charlie Goldsmith, Jessica White (CEO and partner, pictured)

Head of HR, people and culture: Laura Bartal

Headquarters: Richmond, Victoria

Year founded: 2001

Employees: 50-100

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: cassette.com.au

Over the last 12 months, Cassette has faced three major concerns that challenge a great employee experience: a talent shortage, which results in industry-wide burnout and affects culture and morale; an increasing focus on technical capability over emotional intelligence; and a lack of transparency and feedback to staff, “resulting in limited visibility around how their roles deliver impact to the business”.

To address these issues and to celebrate 20 years in the biz, Cassette had a year of learning and development “that focused on supporting emotional intelligence capabilities within the agency, delivered through the lens of creativity”.

Cassette partnered with the National Gallery of Victoria and The School of Life to deliver three workshops on the topics of Creativity, Eloquence and Diplomacy. “The program helped support the team in their return to work and became a core element of our branded EVP in all recruitment efforts.”

Culture and values at Cassette