Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Causeis

April 3, 2023

Founder: Michelle Lelempsis
Headquarters: Brisbane, Queensland
Year founded: 2010
Employees: 5-20
Industry: Professional services
Digital transformation consultancy Causeis performed strongly in both the Salary and Benefits, and Flexibility and Work-life Balance categories of Smart50 Workplaces 2023. It awards long-term loyalty by adding an extra day of annual leave entitlement per year of service. It also conducts six-monthly salary reviews and flies staff in from four different states for team catch-ups and celebrations – the last one was at Sea World on the Gold Coast.

“Great fun was had by all and gave us the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company.”

Causeis, which also made the 2022 Smart50, is a hybrid work company and trusts staff to be productive even when working remotely. “Our people are exceptional at their crafts. Working remotely or in hybrid settings does not affect that. Everyone prides themselves on delivering great quality outcomes.”

Culture and values at Causeis

Causeis is a workplace where you know you will grow in your career and knowledge. We are a diverse workplace that encourages opportunities for learning and development. We also see the importance of work-life balance and promote a social, flexible environment for our staff.

