Smart50 Workplaces 2023: CJC Management

Category Top Performer: Diversity and Inclusion

Founder: Colin Calder

Head of HR, people and culture: Loretta Mitchell

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2011

Employees: 50-100

Industry: Engineering and project management

Website: cjcmanagement.com.au

CJC Management is open and honest about the barriers to achieving true diversity in its industry: “Women are significantly under-represented in the engineering workforce, with civil and structural engineering having a particularly low female representation. Additionally, women with university qualifications have limited opportunities to attain senior positions in comparison to other STEM fields.”

These disparities, says its Smart50 Workplaces submission, are the result of systemic barriers that impede access to education and training necessary for career progression. Furthermore, biases and stereotypes play a role in decision-making, perpetuating the lack of diversity. “Addressing these issues requires a collaborative effort from all industry participants to create an inclusive culture and drive change.”

By auditing job ads and reaching out to dedicated communities and networks and referral programs, along with a number of other initiatives, it has a plan to double the number of women engineers in its team by 2030 and provide opportunities for women graduates.

CJC Management has implemented practices to support diversity and inclusion, including an annual gender pay gap review and flexible work arrangements. The company has organised workshops run by women engineers to encourage more women into engineering careers and promote it as an attractive option for young women through traineeships. Proud to call itself an equal opportunity employer, it also celebrates International Women in Engineering Day and completes outreach to young workers to keep its mission on track.

