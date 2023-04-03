Smart50 Workplaces

Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Cliniko

Ben Ice
April 3, 2023
Cliniko founders

Founders: Joel Friedlaender, Liora Dafner-Beach
Headquarters: Healesville, Victoria
Year founded: 2010
Employees: 20-50
Industry: Software and internet
Website: cliniko.com

With unlimited annual leave, flexible hours and no meetings or managers, Cliniko has developed its ideal culture and secures “thousands” of job applications for new roles.

Being fully remote helps with this as well, but does pose one challenge — hiring is a time-consuming process due to the large number of applications it receives each time.

With no hierarchy, job titles or managers, it is able to keep staffers in their roles for long-term periods, it says. On career advancement, it says: “We will pay as well or better than people would get in a ‘higher job title’ without them needing to pursue one. This way a developer that loves doing development, and is great at it, doesn’t need to become a manager, which they like less, and are worse at, just to chase more money.”

To address the gender imbalance in the software industry, where “95% of our applicants are men”, Cliniko carefully advertises roles with organisations that support minorities in certain fields, “to make sure our job gets in front of them.”

Cliniko makes efforts to hire people it can trust so it doesn’t feel the need to control them. What’s more, it’s clear that “we aren’t looking for people to fit in; rather, to be themselves and add that to the team.”

How does it get the training and onboarding part right? It’s about supporting new staffers’ individual needs.

“Everyone has a different way of getting up to speed, so we support whatever they need. Some want to buddy up, some want to read and learn, some want to jump straight into it.”

“We don’t do a one-size-fits-all approach, as it rarely fits any.”

Culture and values at Cliniko

  • Act with integrity.
  • Be generous.
  • Always be honest.
  • Quality matters.
  • Have fun.

