Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Compass Studio

Founders: Natalie Dean-Weymark, Luke Dean-Weymark

Head of HR, people and culture: Janu Kularajah

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2017

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: compass-studio.com

Like many brands in marketing, PR and digital advertising, Compass Studio has experienced high turnover over the last few years as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, and knock-on effects like reduced talent supply. In its Smart5o Workplaces application, it is candid about the situation: “This is something we are starting to see reduce, but is a key concern that we are continuously working on.”

By “championing things like flexibility and a positive work-life balance,” Compass has been able to provide a great culture and turn its people into its “best advocates”.

“We don’t believe culture is a day out of the office, nor is it a catered breakfast or a big end-of-quarter party. While these things are nice, culture is the way in which a team feels about their jobs every day. Company culture is a shared respect for work-life boundaries. It’s in the way peers listen to ideas and praise achievements. It’s a tone of voice, email and slack expectation.”

Culture and values at Compass Studio

We commend the loyalty and vision of our people, and this is the foundation that Compass is built upon.

We put into practice what we stand for — to conserve the environment, tread lightly and reduce our impact as both a business and individuals.

We elevate, authentically support and celebrate those companies who are doing good.

We take the time to prioritise growth, and we value the privilege of learning and development.

We always seek to know more.

We understand that sometimes we need to fail a couple of times to find our way.

We prioritise wellness, both mentally and physically.

