Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Compass Studio

Founders: Natalie Dean-Weymark, Luke Dean-Weymark
Head of HR, people and culture: Janu Kularajah
Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales
Year founded: 2017
Employees: 5-20
Industry: Marketing and advertising
Website: compass-studio.com
Like many brands in marketing, PR and digital advertising, Compass Studio has experienced high turnover over the last few years as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, and knock-on effects like reduced talent supply. In its Smart5o Workplaces application, it is candid about the situation: “This is something we are starting to see reduce, but is a key concern that we are continuously working on.”
By “championing things like flexibility and a positive work-life balance,” Compass has been able to provide a great culture and turn its people into its “best advocates”.
“We don’t believe culture is a day out of the office, nor is it a catered breakfast or a big end-of-quarter party. While these things are nice, culture is the way in which a team feels about their jobs every day. Company culture is a shared respect for work-life boundaries. It’s in the way peers listen to ideas and praise achievements. It’s a tone of voice, email and slack expectation.”
Culture and values at Compass Studio
- We commend the loyalty and vision of our people, and this is the foundation that Compass is built upon.
- We put into practice what we stand for — to conserve the environment, tread lightly and reduce our impact as both a business and individuals.
- We elevate, authentically support and celebrate those companies who are doing good.
- We take the time to prioritise growth, and we value the privilege of learning and development.
- We always seek to know more.
- We understand that sometimes we need to fail a couple of times to find our way.
- We prioritise wellness, both mentally and physically.
