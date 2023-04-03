Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Content Copywriting

Founder: Sarah Spence

Head of HR, people and culture: Kasey Signall

Headquarters: 2000

Year founded: 2015

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: contentcopywriting.com.au

With a hybrid work policy and five extra days of leave per year, Content Copywriting says it is able to avoid the “barriers” to a diverse workplace put up by companies that only work only from the office.

“Agencies that operate an in-office, inflexible model are putting up barriers to true inclusion. We operate a flexible remote office so that people can show up to work in the way that suits their needs, as just one way we encourage diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within our business.”

As a “female-founded and female team, we’re excited to be part of the trend to strong female leadership in marketing”.

Content Copywriting prioritises women’s health as part of its inclusion policy, saying “we have team members dealing with menopause, endometriosis, postpartum health concerns and more, and embed support so that there is no secrecy or shame”.

Culture and values at Content Copywriting

Purpose: We are a strategic content marketing agency that helps brands with big ideas confidently connect with their ideal audience.

Vision: To become the content marketing agency of choice for Australia’s big brands, providing them deep value through exceptional relationships, and content strategies and production across all content channels.

Values:

Quality: Always deliver our best and push for the ultimate outcomes.

Confidence: Take initiative, flex our creative muscles, set and hold boundaries.

Trust: Follow through on what we’ll say we’ll do, and create a psychologically safe workplace.

Tenacity: Be constantly curious, challenge the status quo, play in a growth mindset.

