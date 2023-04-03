Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Cube Online

Founder: Tony Van-Eyk

Head of HR, people and culture: Rachel Jose

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2017

Employees: 100-200

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: cubeonline.com.au

“Within the tech industry,” says Cube Online’s Smart50 Workplaces submission, “leadership, empowerment and employee development can be major barriers to delivering a great employee experience.

“That is why, as a company, we make sure our employees feel valued by managers and leaders and that their opinions are listened to. We value and often implement their suggestions to give equal voice and empowerment to our staff.”

Hareta McMullin, EX consultant and founder of Third Space People, and guest Smart50 Workplaces judge on the Culture and EX category, said “Cube Online is staying current with the challenges of its industry and facing them head on, implementing initiatives and experiences that genuinely add to the solution.

“It impressed with the intentionality and breadth of its employee experience strategy,” McMullin said.

Culture and values at Cube Online

At Cube Online, we believe culture and values are something lived, rather than simply spoken. We define this as:

how we think

how we act

how we treat others

We spend so much time around our work colleagues (often more than family and friends) that it’s important to be the best we can be for each other. We all want to make sure that our team really is a team, and that we make it a supportive, safe, and rewarding place to come to every day.

