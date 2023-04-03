Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Cullen Jewellery

Founder: Jordan Cullen

Head of HR, people and culture: Michael Donaldson

Headquarters: Kew, Victoria

Year founded: 2018

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Retail

Website: cullenjewellery.com

The introduction over the last 12 months of five paid volunteering days off has been a noteworthy addition to Cullen Jewellery’s staff benefits. It has been a staff favourite, and helped with retention, internal culture and skills.

“This benefit allows employees to take time off work to volunteer for a cause that they are passionate about, while still receiving their regular pay. Offering paid volunteering time off can help us attract and retain employees who prioritise social responsibility and community involvement.

“It also provides an opportunity for employees to build their skills and network outside of the workplace, which can ultimately benefit the company in the long run.”

With a strong entry in the culture and employee experience category, Cullen Jewellery says: “Our commitment to building a positive and supportive workplace culture has positively impacted our hiring and retention efforts.

“Prospective employees have been attracted to our company because of our emphasis on ongoing training and professional development, open communication, diversity initiatives, and supportive business structures.”

Culture and values at Cullen Jewellery

At Cullen Jewellery, we believe that a positive and inclusive workplace culture is essential for our team’s success and happiness. We are committed to fostering a culture that encourages creativity, teamwork, and continuous learning. To improve our workplace culture, we have implemented several initiatives and programs — these include regular team-building activities, open communication channels, and opportunities for professional development. We also prioritise work-life balance and offer flexible work arrangements to support our team’s personal and family needs.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.