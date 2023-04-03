Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Elephant Room

Founders: Adam Sharon-Zipser, Matt Ding

People and culture advisor: Anh Hrincu

Headquarters: Marrickville, New South Wales

Year founded: 2015

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Professional services

Website: elephantroom.com.au

Elephant Room prioritises flexibility with its work-anywhere policy, which also allows staff to work remotely while travelling for four weeks of the year.

In the digital media and e-commerce industry, staff burnout is a common complaint, and Elephant Room mitigates the risks of an overworked, overwhelmed team by conducting regular staff check-ins, allowing flexible work arrangements, offering mental health days, and actively balancing the needs of clients with the work-life balance of its staff.

Its dedication to upskilling existing staff has helped immensely with its retention, saying “Our retention rate has hugely benefited from internal promotions. [This] helped increase engagement to those promoted, and motivates others in knowing there are opportunities for growth.

“We also promote this during recruitment so candidates understand we support training and development and that there are strong opportunities for them to grow within the company. One of our core values is being experts in our field and this is underpinned by our staff being well-trained and continuing to seek new learning.”

Culture and values at Elephant Room

Connected: We operate as one team, where everyone is welcomed, included and supported.

Invested: We are invested in our work, our clients and each other.

Specialised: We are experts in our fields and have an unquenchable appetite for learning.

Unified: We work together across our teams and platforms to provide holistic solutions.

Trusted: We are committed to our clients’ long-term success over short-term gains.

Determined: We are unrelenting in our mission to problem-solve and achieve success.

