Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Empower Wealth Advisory

Founder: Ben Kingsley

Headquarters: Adelaide, South Australia

Year founded: 2004

Employees: 50-100

Industry: Financial services

Website: empowerwealth.com.au

Managing fragmented teams after Covid-19, the lockdown era and the emergence of hybrid work has been a challenge, especially when working on financial transformation, which requires collaboration to ensure client goals are diagnosed and delivered. “This is particularly challenging for those that are new to the business,” says Empower Wealth Advisory’s Smart50 Workplaces submission.

To optimise culture and the employee experience in this difficult period, Empower Wealth Advisory hosts an Annual Conference, where team members come together for a dinner, and the Shine Awards, which recognise individual achievements and high performance that may get missed as not everyone’s all together in the office day-to-day. Monthly all-in meetings to share client and business results to give the broader team more operating context keeps staffers in the loop, and more intentional collaboration is encouraged through regularly bringing teams together and building activities “designed to include all voices not just loud ones” ensure Empower Wealth Advisory is overcoming the challenges.

Culture and values at Empower Wealth Advisory

We have six core values: Client, Team, People, Innovation, Guidance, Growth. Each has a set descriptors and a list of core behaviours that support each values and a list of behaviours that do not support each value. These values underpin our recruitment activity, form the basis of our Shine Awards and are the anchor point for client feedback we receive through NPS surveys.

