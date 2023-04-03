Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Farsiight

Founders: Ben Somerville, Josh Somerville

Office manager: Maloree Miller

Headquarters: Brisbane, New South Wales

Year founded: 2018

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: farsiight.com

Farsiight’s impressive flexibility credentials are its way of addressing the biggest concern in the marketing and advertising industry: people getting overworked.

“There is a very fine balance in running a successful agency between generating healthy profits and overworking your team. If the balance tips the wrong way it doesn’t matter how great your culture is, over time they will burn out and that’s why agencies tend to get such a bad wrap.”

Farsiight offers employees flexitime, meaning they can choose their start and finish times to suit their lifestyles, as well as Farsiight Fridays — a half-Friday off once a month.

It also prioritises the mental health of employees for the same reason. Staff can use sick leave for mental health care, they are encouraged to use TIACS mental health service, and the agency has partnered with TradeMutts, buying new team members TradeMutts shirts as part of their onboarding packs to encourage them to have conversations around mental health.

Culture and values at Farsiight

Integrity

Humility

Growth

Passion

Balance

