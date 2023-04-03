Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Floodlight Content

Founders: Justin Counihan, Josh Oakley

Headquarters: Adelaide, South Australia

Year founded: 2015

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: floodlightcontent.com

Floodlight Content quizzed all its staff members to see what they wanted, and flexibility topped the list. The business then invested heavily in its IT infrastructure to allow everyone to work from home. Its flexibility moves are geared for retention.

“We want everyone to come to work and enjoy what they do. Having flexibility, freedom and responsibility means that staff can work on their own terms, in the way that they want.”

Culture and values at Floodlight Content

Our culture is based around freedom and responsibility, with five key principles:

Talent density: Only ever hiring outstanding people who are excited by great work.

Feedback and candour: Open feedback is actively encouraged, it’s never personal and flows up and down.

Eliminating controls: Everyone has the power to make decisions, as long as it’s in the best interest of the company.

Lead with context: Managers lead with context, not control, to encourage responsibility.

Transparency: Shout your mistakes and whisper your wins.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.