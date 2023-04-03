Smart50 Workplaces 2023: hipages Group

Category top performer: Salary and Benefits

Founders: Roby Sharon-Zipser, David Vitek

Chief people and culture officer: Jodette Cleary

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2004

Employees: 100-200

Industry: Software and internet

Website: hipagesgroup.com.au

hipages Group claimed the People Power Award at last year’s Smart50 Awards for the nation’s fastest growing SMEs. That award celebrated businesses that demonstrate an enlightened and supportive approach to its people and culture. It’s no surprise then, that hipages Group was a great fit for Smart5o Workplaces and its submission confirmed it.

Its impressive slew of benefits includes but isn’t limited to a competitive salary, paid training and development, training budgets, mentorship programs, health and wellbeing programs, mental health days, employee assistance programs, work-from-home flexibility and support, extra parental leave, paid time off for volunteering and budgets for car and travel and equipment expenses.

hipages Group, which creates effortless solutions to help tradespeople streamline and grow their businesses, said its Thrive Program, “which provides benefits that support holistic wellbeing”, in particular, has been a winner for hiring and retention in the last 12 months.

An office upgrade addressed hybrid working needs and added multi-purpose training rooms. The recent ‘hi-Life’ expo was an “engaging funfair event for employees to reconnect with what we offer, bringing in representatives from CBA to address concerns about financial wellbeing in the current global environment.”

“Our time to hire is consistently under 50 days and our top talent retention is almost 100%” hipages Group’s Smart50 Workplaces submission proudly states.

